Richest 'Parks & Rec' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth (& There's a 4-Way Tie!)

It’s been almost 10 years since Parks and Recreation came to an end!

The NBC political satire series debuted in April 2009 and ended in February 2015, airing for seven seasons on the network.

Starring Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Jim O’Heir, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott and Rob Lowe, the mockumentary-style series picked up 76 award nominations throughout it’s run, winning 13, including a Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical for Amy Poehler.

Here’s a synopsis: Armed with idea binders and the stalwart help of fellow employees, small-town civil servant Leslie Knope bushwhacks through bureaucracy to make to make her hometown a better place.

Before and after the show, the cast has starred in many hit movies and other TV shows, and have amassed quite the wealth in their careers.

We rounded up the stars of Parks and Rec and ranked them according to their estimated net worth.

Scroll through the slideshow to find out who the richest House cast member is…