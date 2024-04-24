Ryan Gosling Weighs In On Why 'The Nice Guys' Is Unlikely To Get a Sequel

Ryan Gosling weighed in on the chances of his fan-favorite movie The Nice Guys getting a sequel.

The 43-year-old Barbie actor starred in the 2016 movie alongside Russell Crowe.

There were reports that the series would continue with a spinoff TV series and even hints of a possible sequel back when it first premiered.

However, nearly a decade later Ryan is not very optimistic about anything happening. He explained how one other movie might have skewered plans to develop a franchise.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Ryan explained that the movie’s chances for a sequel might have been destroyed by Angry Birds.

“So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds,” he explained. “So Angry Birds just, just destroyed us. Angry Birds got a sequel.”

