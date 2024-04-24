Ryan Seacrest & Aubrey Paige Split After 3 Years of Dating

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend of three years, Aubrey Paige, have split up, Just Jared can confirm.

A source confirmed the news, and shared they plan to remain friends despite no longer being romantically involved. We first learned they were seeing each other back in December of 2021.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source shared with People. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

Aubrey and Ryan were last publicly seen together back in February 2024 during New York Fashion Week.

