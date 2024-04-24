Selling The OC's Alexandra Jarvis Leaves Oppenheim Group Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Alexandra Jarvis is the latest agent to leave the Oppenheim Group!

The 33-year-old real estate agent was in the company’s Orange County office in Newport Beach, Calif., and she has been featured on Netflix’s Selling The OC.

Ahead of the third season, it has been confirmed that Alexandra left the brokerage, her now former boss confirmed.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I don’t want to speak for Jarvis, but … she decided to do what’s best for her, and I have a lot of respect for that. … We’re still on good terms,” Jason Oppenheim told People.

Alexandra is now the third agent to leave the brokerage in the past six months. Find out who else left and is seemingly not returning for season four…

The upcoming third season is being teased as a “fiery” season with “bigger drama. In an office where betrayal and rumors spread like wildfire, you can’t put a price on loyalty – or reputation.”

Season three of Selling The OC will premiere NEXT Friday (May 3). Check out the trailer here!