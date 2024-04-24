Taylor Swift Breaks Another Spotify Record With 'The Tortured Poets Department' After Less Than a Week!

Taylor Swift‘s latest LP The Tortured Poets Department hasn’t even been out for a full week and it’s broken several streaming records!

The 34-year-old superstar’s 11th studio album dropped last Friday (April 19), along with the surprise second album a couple hours later, and it has since smashed multiple Spotify records.

In case you missed it, she broke two major records within the first 24 hours, and now, another record has been revealed to be broken!

After less than five days of being out, TTPD has become the first album to break one billion streams in a single week on Spotify.

“On April 22, 2024, Taylor Swift’s THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week. The album has surpassed 1 Billion streams since release,” the streaming platform revealed on Wednesday (April 24) morning.

Taylor actually broke her own record, which was held by her previous album Midnights in October 2022, which had an estimated 700k streams in the first week.

With all of these records, Taylor is sure to land yet another No 1 album on the Billboard chart.

