TikTok CEO Responds to Possible Ban After President Biden Signs Bill That Would Force Company to Divest

Shou Zi Chew is responding to new U.S. policy.

On Wednesday morning (April 24), President Biden signed into law a national security bill that would force TikTok to be sold by its owner ByteDance, or else it will potentially be banned.

The TikTok CEO responded with a video, saying: “rest assured, we aren’t going anywhere.”

“Make no mistake, this is a ban, a ban on TikTok and a ban on you and your voice,” Chew said. “Politicians may say otherwise. But don’t get confused.”

The legislation gives ByteDance nine months to sell TikTok, with a possible three-month extension if a sale is in progress.

The CEO says the bill becoming law is “a disappointing moment, but it does not need to be a defining one.”

“It’s actually ironic because the freedom of expression on TikTok reflects the same American values that make the United States a beacon of freedom. TikTok gives everyday Americans a powerful way to be seen and heard.”

“You still be able to enjoy TikTok like you always have, in fact, if you have a story about how TikTok impacts your life, we would love for you to share it to showcase exactly what we’re fighting for,” he said.

ByteDance will have until January 24, 2025 to find a buyer, or risk having the app banned in the United States.

“We are confident, and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts,” he said in the video. “The facts and the Constitution are on our side and we expect to prevail.”

