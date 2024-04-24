Usher's Son Stole His Phone to Message Another Celebrity - Find Out Who & How It Went!

Usher shared a funny story about his 15-year-old son Naviyd and a stunt that he pulled to get in touch with his favorite musician.

The 45-year-old hitmaker took to his Instagram story on Wednesday (April 24) to reveal that Naviyd had stolen his phone to DM another celebrity.

His story had a happy ending, though there were some surprising twists to it.

On his story, Usher explained that his son is a huge fan of PinkPantheress. So big that he sneakily messaged the singer via his dad’s Instagram.

“So…a week or so ago my son, Naviyd, stole my phone so he could dm his favorite artist [PinkPantheress],” he wrote.

Usher shared screenshots of some of the messages that his son sent the musician. “I’m your true biggest fan,” he wrote before asking for a follow back.

The story continued: “Now I just so happened to check my DMs earlier this past week and saw a message exchange from someone with a Powerpuff girl as their profile pic…so I’m like the hell is this. I opened it and I’m like oh this boy done DMd this girl from my d-mn phone…”

He rushed to apologize to PinkPantheress, who very graciously offered to have them attend one of her concerts.

“But because he did the MOST just to connect with her on my account… I had to act like he wasn’t allowed to go… BUT…because my son is such a fan of her artistry…I decided to let him go,” Usher wrote.

Naviyd and PinkPantheress did link up at the show, and Usher shared a photo of them together and a screenshot of him calling in to chat with the singer.

What did he take from the situation? “This was a great moment for Naviyd … this was him moving on something he was passionate about,” Usher wrote. “Yes… he violated my trust in the process and for that I will never trust him around my phone, but I should have known better. Nonetheless, I appreciate the hustle and him makin it happen. From a text, to a concert, to the artist. He masterminded this whole thing and made it happen.”

Naviyd shared the pics and some videos from the concert on his Instagram.

