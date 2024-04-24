Which 'Twilight' Star is the Richest? We Ranked the Cased Based on Net Worth, & the Top Earners are Worth More Than $100 Million

The Twilight film franchise left behind a legacy that still lives on today, and it introduced us to a talented (and very wealthy) cast of stars.

Based on author Stephenie Meyer‘s novels, the franchise helped to lay the groundwork for a new generation of teen fantasy blockbusters. It also set up its stars for a successful run in Hollywood.

Of course, some of the most recognizable stars from the franchise are the three main leads – Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. However, the rest of the Cullen family and several other stars from the franchise have also enjoyed successful careers in Hollywood.

The franchise is on our minds again thanks to a recent cast reunion and a prominent star welcoming their first child. We decided to check out what sort of fortunes the stars have amassed, and you might be surprised by where some of the actors fall on the list. The top earner beats the closest competition by $20 million!

Check out the richest stars from the Twilight franchise ranked from highest to lowest…