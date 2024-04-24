Zendaya Reacts to Her Now Fulfilling the 'Spider-Man' to Tennis Movie 'Prophecy'

With her new movie Challengers, Zendaya is fulfilling the Spider-Man to tennis movie pipeline, set forth by past Spider-Man love interests!

The 27-year-old actress is the third in line of the female love interest from Spider-Man movies, following Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone.

Following their time in the web-slinging movies, they have all gone on to star in tennis-themed movies.

Kirsten starred in Wimbledon, Emma in Battle of the Sexes and now Zendaya in Challengers.

During a recent interview promoting her new movie, Zendaya reacted to her now fulfilling the “prophecy.”

“I thought that was quite funny,” she told E! News. “Could you imagine? I’m like, ‘You know what I have to do next? It’s in the prophecy!’”

Speaking of tennis and Challengers, tennis champ Serena Williams attended the LA premiere of the new movie, and Zendaya revealed what she thought of the film.