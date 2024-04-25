Apr 25, 2024 at 12:23 pm
2 'Law & Order' TV Shows Renewed, 1 Series Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025 Season
We now know the fate of Law & Order: Organized Crime.
Earlier this year, we learned the fates of two of the three Law & Order franchises on NBC: Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, and now, we’re learning the fate of Law & Order: Organized Crime.
They all returned this past January for their new seasons.
Keep reading to see what we know about the fate of the Law & Order shows…
Photos: NBC