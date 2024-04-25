5 Other Musicians In The Running For Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Role - The Studio Couldn't Afford 1!

Lady Gaga cemented her status as one of music’s biggest voices and Hollywood’s brightest stars with her role in 2018′s A Star is Born.

Her portrayal of singer/songwriter Ally Maine alongside Bradley Cooper earned Gaga her first Oscar win and laid the groundwork for future roles, including Joker: Folie a Deux.

It signified the first time that Mother Monster took the lead in a blockbuster. And while she’s iconic in the role, some fans might not be aware that A Star is Born is a movie that had already been made three times before Lady Gaga was cast.

The first version of the movie was released in 1937 and starred Janet Gaynor; the second came out in 1954 with Judy Garland in the lead. Barbra Streisand took center stage in the version of the movie released in 1976.

A fourth version of A Star is Born had been in the works for years with various talent associated with it by the time that Gaga was cast. That included five other female vocalists who could have landed the starring role. One of them was even attached to the movie at least twice, with reports suggesting that she wasn’t selected because the studio couldn’t afford her asking price.

Who were they and what happened that led to them being overlooked? We did all the digging!

