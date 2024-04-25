8 Celebrities Receive Jam From Meghan Markle, Including a Kardashian-Jenner & a Longtime Friend

Meghan Markle is getting into the jam industry, and some of her celebrity friends are the first to sample her product.

The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex signaled that she was entering the lifestyle market with the reveal of her American Riviera Orchard brand back in March.

We don’t know too much about what Meghan‘s brand will be selling. However, multiple celebrities have shared jars of jam that they have received from the Royal.

So far, eight stars have shown off their tasty treat, including a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and a friend from her days on Suits. Some of them have also shared reviews!

Scroll through the gallery to see who has received jam from Meghan Markle…