Amanda Seales Addresses Alleged Issa Rae Feud

Amanda Seales is opening up about where things stand with Issa Rae.

The 42-year-old Insecure alum, who co-starred with the 39-year-old star, addressed the rumored feud between the two while appearing on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

“I’ve never talked about this publicly because it has always been incredibly important to me to protect Issa. Because I know that Issa is doing something within this business that so few people get to do,” she began.

“I’m not interested in getting a $100 million production deal. That’s not a life that I want for myself. But I know that her role is very important.”

Amanda went on to say friction between her and Issa began when Issa’s publicist Vanessa Anderson allegedly showed animosity toward her during a “Black Emmys party” in 2018. When Amanda allegedly told Issa that her publicist had a “problem” with her, Issa didn’t address the issue.

Amanda also alleges Issa Rae’s publicist banned her from industry party. In 2019, Amanda attended the next “Black Emmys party,” but alleged she was denied entry because her name was not on the list.

With the help of friend and fellow actor Elijah Kelley, she was able to get in, but later escorted from the event by security guards at the request of Issa‘s publicist, who reportedly was one of the event planners. Amanda also claims to have been assaulted by one of the security officials during the escorting from the premises.

Amanda said Issa reached out after: “She called me and said, ‘Hey, I heard what happened this weekend. I just want you to know I have nothing to do with it,’” she reportedly said.

During a phone conversation with the publicist, Vanessa apparently said she removed Amanda from the party because she disliked her, and Amanda claims she started a “smear campaign” against her in the media, claiming Amanda got into an altercation at the event and was also “in danger” of being fired from the HBO series.

“I said, ‘Listen, I am not saying that it’s going to be a problem on set, but I do think it is a problem that you don’t feel that you need to step in,’” Amanda recalls telling Issa. “And she was like, ‘Well, then we just have a difference in opinion. This is between y’all.’”

