Annie Potts Says She Was 'Ambushed' by CBS' 'Stupid' Decision to End 'Young Sheldon' After 7 Seasons

Annie Potts is speaking out about the decision to end Young Sheldon.

The 71-year-old actress, who plays Meemaw on the hit CBS series, spoke to Variety about the network’s decision.

“I still don’t understand why they cancelled it,” she said. “It just seemed like such a stupid business move.”

“This [cancellation] was especially hard because I was completely unprepared. I was shocked,” she went on to say.

“I mean, the No. 1 show on network TV, No. 1 on Netflix. We’re, I think, all that people watch on TikTok besides a couple of recipes for pasta…. If a show is starting to drag or lag or have a lack of stories or whatever, then you kind of see it coming. We were totally ambushed by this. I was, anyway.”

Episode 9 of the final season airs Thursday (April 25), followed by Episode 10 on May 2, and Episodes 11 and 12 on May 9. The one-hour series finale will consist of Episodes 13 and 14.

