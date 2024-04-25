'Back to Black' Gets 3 New Posters Depicting Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse

There’s new posters for Back to Black, the new Amy Winehouse biopic starring Marisa Abela as the late singer.

The movie chronicles the legendary singer’s legendary rise to worldwide fame with the release of her album Back to Black.

Here’s the official synopsis: The extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse’s early rise to fame from her early days in Camden through the making of her groundbreaking album, Back to Black that catapulted Winehouse to global fame. Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the movie stars Jack O’Connell as Amy‘s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as Amy‘s father Mitch and Lesley Manville as the singer’s grandmother Cynthia.

Watch the trailer for the film right here, and be sure to check it out in theaters on May 17.