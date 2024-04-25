Brittany Mahomes Joins Husband Patrick Mahomes at Time100 Gala for Their First Red Carpet Appearance of 2024

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are hitting the red carpet together for their first major appearance of the year!

The married couple stepped out as a couple at the 2024 Time100 Gala on Thursday night (April 25) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Patrick is on the list of the year’s 100 most influential people and he’s part of the “Titans” section.

MLB champion Alex Rodriguez wrote about him, “Patrick Mahomes has always had the heart of a champion. I remember Pat as a young kid, coming to practice with his dad to tee up baseballs for me and my teammates. I distinctly remember giving him the worst advice ever. ‘Don’t play football. The money’s in baseball.’ I’m happy to be wrong and glad he didn’t listen! Patrick has transcended the game of football to become one of the most respected athletes of all time, both on and off the field. His insatiable desire to win is outdone only by his passion to give back and make the world around him better. Patrick’s legacy will live on far beyond his playing days. And—as evidenced by his back-to-back Super Bowl wins—he’s not done yet!”

The last time Patrick and Brittany walked a red carpet together was last year at the ESPYs!