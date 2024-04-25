Chris Pine Wears Signature Short Shorts to 'Poolman' Premiere, Recalls Being 'Terrified' on First Red Carpet

Chris Pine is bringing his signature look to the red carpet!

The 43-year-old actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of his directorial debut Poolman on Wednesday (April 24) at the Vista Theatre.

He made a fashionable statement by wearing a pair of short shorts for the big occasion.

While on the red carpet, Chris also reflected on his first big premiere for Princess Diaries 2 back in 2004. He described the experience as terrifying and spilled some details about the memorable moment.

“I remember when we had to do the premiere for that, it was at Disneyland. I got picked up in a stretch limo with my agent and we went there and I was so nervous,” he recalled in an interview with ET at the Poolman premiere.

He continued, saying, “I mean, I remember wearing Converse and grey pants and just being absolutely terrified.”

Why? “Just because this whole experience and people shouting… you’ve got to get used to that whole thing,” he explained.

Nearly twenty years later, Chris is very clearly at home on the red carpet. He paired blue shorts with a pair of boots and a peach blazer. The actor finished the look with an “I [heart] LA” t-shirt, sunglasses and a large floral brooch.

He wore his hair in loose waves and rocked some scruff.

While he’s proven that he can dress up, the actor has become known for his love of shorts.

For this occasion, he got support from Star Trek costar John Cho!

The star has even addressed how long he plans to keep on wearing leg-baring shorts.

Poolman arrives in theaters on May 10. Check out the trailer!

