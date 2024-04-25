ColourPop Restocks 'Twilight' Makeup Collection, Offers Fans Another Chance to Sink Teeth Into Must-Have Pieces

Twilight lovers have another chance to sink their teeth into ColourPop Cosmetics‘ collab with the mega-popular franchise!

Fans of the beloved vampire series got the makeup collaboration of their dreams earlier this year – a collection inspired by the popular movies starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner!

After selling out almost instantly earlier this year, the collection restocked again on Thursday (April 25). We’ve got all of the details.

Head inside to see ColourPop Cosmetics’ Twilight collection…

Pulling inspiration from the first movie, the collection centers around a 15-pan eyeshadow palette. It features a multitude of formulas and shades of moody blues, foresty greens and cool nudes straight out of Forks, Washington – the home of Bella Swan and the Cullen family.

ColourPop also developed two of their Super Shock Highlighters, three Lux Lip Oils (including one in a vampiric red) and three Graphix Ink Liners. Of course, there’s also a Shimmering Dry Oil that’ll give your skin that vampire-in-the-sunlight gleam!

Fans can pick up the whole collection for $99, or they can snag individual items.

After its initial near-instant sell out and another very quick restock, the collection returned to ColourPop’s website.

Twilight fans will want to check out these secrets from the set of the hit movies! You might be surprised to learn that a Harry Potter actor and a High School Musical star both competed for roles in the franchise. Also, you’ll want to see why Robert was warned that he might be arrested when he joined the cast.

Also, did you know that a new Twilight television series is in development?! Find out what a franchise star had to say about returning for the project.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

Feast your eyes on ColourPop Cosmetics’ Twilight collection below…