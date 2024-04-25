Eminem's Big Music News: New Album Coming Summer 2024, Title Revealed

Eminem‘s 12th studio album is coming soon!

The 51-year-old rapper announced the exciting news before his appearance at the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night (April 25).

Eminem shared a short teaser trailer for the album on his social media pages, revealing the title.

The album will be called The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) and it’s set for a release in summer 2024.

“Through his complex and oft-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies,” a reporter in the trailer says. “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.”

50 Cent is shown in the ease saying, “He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath.”

Eminem makes a brief appearance in the clip when he says, “I knew it was only a matter of time for Slim.”

This is Eminem‘s first major music release since the surprise drop of the album Music to Be Murdered By in January 2020.

