Emma Stone Admits She'd Like to Be Called By Her Real Name

Emma Stone is ready for everyone to call her by her real name!

During a joint interview for The Hollywood Reporter with The Curse co-star Nathan Fielder, he told the outlet he was going to refer to Emma as “Emily” instead of “Emma.”

Emma previously revealed that although her birth name is Emily Stone, she had to change it while getting her Screen Actors Guild card because there was already an actor named Emily Stone in the union.

“Before we continue, I’d like to say something. Her name’s Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally. So when there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on,” he said.

After Nathan said he’d be using her real name throughout the interview, THR asked if anyone else in the industry calls her by her real name.

“When I get to know them, people that I work with do. It’s just because my name was taken [by another actor in SAG]. Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily,’” she said, adding that Nathan also calls her “Em.”

When asked if she’d like if fans called her “Emily,” she said yes.

“That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily,” she admitted!

