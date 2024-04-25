Hilary Duff Dresses Baby Bump in Floral-Print Dress While Out Running Errands

Hilary Duff is stepping out for the day.

The 36-year-old Younger actress, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 4, spent the afternoon running a few errands on Wednesday (April 24) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

For her outing, Hilary looked stylish in a light green duster over a pink and blue floral-print dress paired with Jordan sneakers.

Earlier that morning, Hilary was spotted stepping out for coffee with her mom Susan.

Hilary announced in December that she’s expecting her fourth child. This will be her third with husband Matthew Koma, with whom shares daughters, Mae, 3, and Banks, 5. She also shares son Luca, 12, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

If you missed it, Hilary recently revealed the question she’s “no longer responding” to.