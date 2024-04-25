Janet Jackson Reveals the Iconic Superhero Role That She Was Offered & Why She Turned It Down

Janet Jackson opened up about how close she came to playing an iconic superhero.

The 57-year-old music icon appears on the Friday (April 26) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

On the show, she addressed some casting rumors, confirming that she was in the running to play a Marvel character and denying that she almost appeared in another hit film franchise.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews, Janet revealed that she nearly played Storm in X-Men.

Halle Berry played the weather-controlling mutant in the 2000 movie. She reprised the role several additional times over the years.

“I couldn’t, because I was just embarking on the Janet tour,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Janet denied that she almost starred in The Matrix. Another actress has previously said that she competed with Janet to play Trinity in the successful franchise.

“It’s so hard when you like are thinking of doing a film and then you don’t end up doing it. I have so many of those experiences,” Drew commiserated. For her, the role that got away was Boogie Nights, which she had to pass on to appear in Ever After.

Interestingly, Janet‘s brother Michael was also in the running to star in X-Men. Another music legend was in the running to play Storm, too!

