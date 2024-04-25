Jensen Ackles Joins Cast of 'Tracker,' His Role in Hit Series Revealed

Jensen Ackles is joining the cast of another hit TV series!

The 46-year-old Supernatural alum will officially share the screen with Justin Hartley in the new CBS series Tracker.

Justin shared the casting news on Thursday (April 25), revealing what role Jensen would be filling. Spoiler alert: He’ll play a critical character in the series.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Instagram, Justin confirmed that Jensen was going to play his character’s brother Russell Shaw.

“We finally came up with what I think is the perfect casting choice. This person knocks it out of the park every time. We agreed to do this together, but apparently he’s in the middle of something,” he said, before panning the camera over to reveal Jensen passionately playing an arcade game.

It is not yet clear when Jensen will make his debut on the show. We’ll update you as we learn more.

We got some big news about Tracker last month. Did you know that someone very close to Justin also made a guest appearance on the show?

Jensen is also set to return to The Boys for its fourth season. Find out when it premieres!