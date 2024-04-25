Johnny Depp's Director Clarifies Calling Him 'Scary' In Interview - See What She Really Meant

Johnny Depp‘s Jeanne du Barry director Maïwenn is clearing the air after one of her comments about the actor got taken out of context.

When speaking to The Independent, she said that “the crew were afraid” of Johnny on set of the project. The quote was highlighted at the top of the feature.

“I have to be honest. It’s difficult to shoot with him… all the crew were scared because he has a different kind of humour and we didn’t know if he was going to be on time, or if he was going to be OK to say his lines… I mean, even if he was there on set, on time, the crew were afraid of him,” she told the outlet.

However, she did not mean that Johnny was scary in the traditional sense.

“When I made a remark about Johnny being ‘scary,’ I was talking about his charisma, his notoriety, his star status, etc,” she wrote in a statement shared with Variety. “[I] was shocked when I discovered that the newspaper had headlined that ‘The crew were afraid of [Johnny Depp]’ because written like that, and without its context and subtleties, it absolutely no longer means the same thing. The journalist did not want to grasp the subtlety of my words.”

She continued, stressing, “I would like to make things very clear: Johnny is ‘scary’ in the sense that his charisma and his status as ‘king’ is impressive.”

“I should have used the word ‘impressive’ if I had known [the writer] Charlotte O’Sullivan would use my words in such a malicious way,” she concluded.

