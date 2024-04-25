Kate Hudson Recalls 'Very Dramatic' Experience On Set Of 'Glee,' Explains Why It Could Be 'Challenging'

Kate Hudson opened up about her experience on the set of Glee during a conversation with former costar Jenna Ushkowitz.

The 45-year-old actress played Rachel Berry (Lea Michele)’s dance teacher Cassandra July during one of the hit series’ later seasons.

While she described the “mean” character as “one of the most fun” roles she’s ever had, she also alluded to drama on the set.

While on her Sibling Revelry podcast, Kate explained that “it was a very dramatic set.” Jenna agreed, though she noted that the group was “all very close.”

“Well, you know, when you’ve got all of those personalities and all that talent and all that youth and a lot of hormones … it’s youthful and young,” Kate explained, via People.

She continued, adding, “You’re all this like young little family and then of course inside of it, it’s like, you know, you’re gonna have like all the stuff that comes with it. The other thing is you had extraordinary talent on that show.”

The actress hypothesized that the cast being so talented made it harder.

“There’s a reason why very talented people can sometimes be challenging to work with: They can be uncompromising. They really believe in themselves,” Kate said. “They know what they have to offer, and so you know, you get all of that in one room, and there’s going to be some fun drama.”

Despite drama on set, Kate was obviously wowed by the show’s enduring legacy.

“It’s wild, and people rewatch and like young kids, you know, it has like these secondary lives. Young kids, they get introduced to Glee and then they get obsessed with it,” she said.

Another guest star has previously said that their time on Glee wasn’t “great for the ego.”

Did you know that the cast of the show could have looked very different?!