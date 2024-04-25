Kelly Osburne Reacts to Speculation She Used Ozempic for 85-Pound Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne is addressing all of the rumors about her weight loss.

Following the birth of her son Sidney in November 2022, many have speculated that the 39-year-old TV personality used Ozempic to help her lose 85 pounds.

In a new interview, Kelly addressed all of the speculation about her “rapid” weight loss.

Keep reading to find out more…“I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic,” Kelly told Extra.

“I don’t know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic,” Kelly continued. Her mom Sharon Osbourne has been very open about her own Ozempic use.

As for how she really lost the weight, Kelly said, “I had gestational diabetes and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy. Otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight.”

While Kelly said that she didn’t use Ozempic, she previously raved over the “amazing” drug.

