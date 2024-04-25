Kylie Jenner Not Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Despite Online Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are not expecting their first baby together.

Earlier in the month, rumors began swirling on social media that the 26-year-old The Kardashians star and the 28-year-old Dune actor were expecting a child.

False claims were first sparked by comedian Daniel Tosh, followed by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter) that made the same claims.

Now, sources are speaking out.

“Kylie is not pregnant,” multiple sources told Us Weekly.

She shares two children with ex Travis Scott.

Kylie currently lives in California with children Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, while Timothee is currently in production on A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan, in New York City and New Jersey.

“Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” the source adds to Us Weekly.

“Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible. Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection,” another source told the outlet.

The couple were first linked in April 2023, making their public debut as a couple at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in Los Angeles in August 2023.

