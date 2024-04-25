Lana Del Rey's Coachella Set Ends With $28,000 Fine - Find Out Why

Lana Del Rey wrapped up her set at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival with one very large fine.

The 38-year-old hitmaker took the stage as the headlining act on Friday night (April 19) during the annual festival. Her performance was a fan-favorite of the weekend and featured special guest Camila Cabello. However, it cost the festival an extra $28,000, according to a new report.

Read more about Lana Del Rey’s fine at Coachella…

TMZ reported that Lana‘s set ran over by 13 minutes, costing the festival a fine from the City of Indio, which is where Coachella is hosted in California.

Lana is reportedly the only artist to have run over the festival’s hard end time during the show’s second weekend. So while the fine seems hefty, it is significantly lower than previous years. For instance, in 2023, Coachella was fined $117,000 for performances that ran past curfew.

This marked Lana‘s second weekend headlining the festival. Find out who she brought onstage with her for the first weekend.

You might be interested in finding out why she dragged a former member of her team.