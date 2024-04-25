Louis Tomlinson Releases Surprise Album 'LIVE'!

Louis Tomlinson is going live with LIVE!

The album arrived with a surprise global drop on Thursday (April 25).

The digital album is released now on all streaming platforms and the physical album and vinyl will be released on August 23, which you can pre-order.

“I’ve been lucky enough to spend the last 3 years touring the world twice over, the feeling I get sharing those live moments will be with me forever. To be able to record these songs from all over the world and put them out as an album like this feels so special, and a real tribute to the fans who make each and every show feel unique and incredible. Thank you! Enjoy!” Louis said in a statement.

The LIVE album comprises a collection of 15 songs, each recorded in a different city, at a different show, spanning the past 3 years across Louis‘ two Global World Tours which have seen him perform over 170 shows to date, visiting 47 countries spanning 5 continents.

The digital album track list is as follows (including the city where the track was recorded):

1. The Greatest (Live From London, 17 November 2023)

2. Face The Music (Live From Nashville, 18 July 2023)

3. Bigger Than Me (Live From Vancouver, 26 June 2023)

4. Holding On To Heartache (Live From Barcelona, 6 October 2023)

5. We Made It (Live From Manila, 16 July 2022)

6. Chicago (Live From Chicago, 15 June 2023)

7. Fearless (Live From Rio, 27 May 2022)

8. Common People (Live From Sheffield, 10 November 2023)

9. All This Time / She Is Beauty We Are World Class (Live From Munich, 22 October 2023)

10. Walls (Live From Buenos Aires, 21 May 2022)

11. Written All Over Your Face (Live From Budapest, 15 September 2023)

12. Out Of My System (Live From Brisbane, 30 January 2024)

13. Saturdays (Live From Paris, 14 October 2023)

14. Silver Tongues (Live From Krakow, 10 September 2023)

The CD track listing is:

Disc 1

1. The Greatest (Live From London, 17 November 2023)

2. Face The Music (Live From Nashville, 18 July 2023)

3. Bigger Than Me (Live From Vancouver, 26 June 2023)

4. Holding On To Heartache (Live From Barcelona, 6 October 2023)

5. We Made It (Live From Manila, 16 July 2022)

6. Chicago (Live From Chicago, 15 June 2023)

7. High In California (Live From Amsterdam, 15 October 2023)

8. Fearless (Live From Rio, 27 May 2022)

9. Common People (Live From Sheffield, 10 November 2023)

Disc 2

1. All This Time / She Is Beauty We Are World Class (Live From Munich, 22 October 2023)

2. Walls (Live From Buenos Aires, 21 May 2022)

3. Written All Over Your Face (Live From Budapest, 15 September 2023)

4. Out Of My System (Live From Brisbane, 30 January 2024)

5. Saturdays (Live From Paris, 14 October 2023)

6. Where Do Broken Hearts Go (Live From Tallinn, 5 September 2023)

7. Silver Tongues (Live From Krakow, 10 September 2023)

The vinyl track listing is:

Side A

1. The Greatest (Live From London, 17 November 2023)

2. Face The Music (Live From Nashville, 18 July 2023)

3. Bigger Than Me (Live From Vancouver, 26 June 2023)

4. Holding On To Heartache (Live From Barcelona, 6 October 2023)

5. We Made It (Live From Manila, 16 July 2022)

Side B

1. Chicago (Live From Chicago, 15 June 2023)

2. High In California (Live From Amsterdam, 15 October 2023)

3. Fearless (Live From Rio, 27 May 2022)

4. Common People (Live From Sheffield, 10 November 2023)

Side C

1. All This Time / She Is Beauty We Are World Class (Live From Munich, 22 October 2023)

2. Walls (Live From Buenos Aires, 21 May 2022)

3. Only the Brave (Live From Milan, 3 September 2022)

4. Written All Over Your Face (Live From Budapest, 15 September 2023)

Side D

1. Out Of My System (Live From Brisbane, 30 January 2024)

2. Saturdays (Live From Paris, 14 October 2023)

3. Silver Tongues (Live From Krakow, 10 September 2023)

4. Kill My Mind (Live From Santiago, 15 May 2022)

