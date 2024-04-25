Mabel Returns With New Song 'Vitamins' - Read the Lyrics & Find Out the Meaning!

Mabel is back!

The 28-year-old “Don’t Call Me Up” superstar returned on Thursday (April 25) with her new song “Vitamins,” out now.

The song was produced by Tommy Brown, and finds the singer returning to her early R&B sound.

“This is my family and friends’ favorite song out of all the music I’ve made over the past couple of years. It’s a reminder to the man I love to take care of himself but also that in difficult times I’ll always be there in his corner,” she says.

“I dedicate the record to my uncle David Cherry who passed during the making of this song. He was a musician and I felt him guiding me musically during the session, to be braver and bolder with my songwriting.”

“Vitamins” is Mabel‘s first new solo music since 2022’s About Last Night….

Listen to the song and read the lyrics…