Matthew McConaughey's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Full Family!

Matthew McConaughey is making a rare appearance with his full family!

The 54-year-old Oscar-winning actor and his wife Camila were joined by their three kids while attending the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on Thursday (April 25) in Austin, Tex.

The couple’s three kids – Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11 – looked so grown up during their rare public appearance.

Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M) is the annual joint fundraising effort of Matthew McConaughey, ACM Award-winning recording artist Jack Ingram, and coaching legend Mack Brown. The two-day fun-filled event offers music, golf and fashion benefiting select non-profit organizations that each reflect the MJ&M goal to empower kids. Since the launch of MJ&M, the nonprofit has given over $41 million to charitable organizations.

