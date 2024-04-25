Apr 25, 2024 at 4:00 pm
Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows, Renews 7 More in 2024 (Plus, Several Series Are Ending!)
Netflix has been busy making lots of decisions about their renewal and cancellation slate of original TV shows, and unfortunately, there’s some changes coming.
The latest renewal is bittersweet: the show was renewed for one final season. In addition, there have been 3 big cancellations this year.
Keep reading for all the renewal and cancellation news from Netflix so far…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix Posted to: EG, Extended, Netflix, Slideshow, Television