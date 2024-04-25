'Real Housewives' Casting Shakeups: 8 Stars Exit, 1 Joins the Franchise!

Get ready for some big shakeups in the Real Housewives world!

The fan-favorite reality TV series began with Orange County, and has spread like wildfire around the country – and even the world – showcasing the Housewives’ lavish lifestyles and fiery friendships for well over a decade now.

While we might only be four months into 2024, several ladies from the different shows have announced that they are leaving the franchise while a fan-favorite Housewife revealed that she’s returning for more drama and fun AND a new star joined the franchise!

Click through the slideshow for the latest Real Housewives casting changes…