The Most Popular Stars of 'The Equalizer,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

The Equalizer is back in full swing, and it just got extended for another season!

The show follows Robyn McCall, a single mother to teenage daughter Delilah who has a mysterious background and uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and defender.

Since its debut, several of the stars of the show already have amassed a huge following on social media.

We’ve rounded up the main cast of the show, and ranked them from lowest to highest following.

Click through to see who are the most popular stars of The Equalizer, ranked…