Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Attempts to Qualify for US Open, Following in Dad's Footsteps

Tiger Woods‘ son Charlie is looking to make his own history on the golf course.

The 15-year-old is attempting to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open, a tournament that his dad has won three times over the years.

He will do so by competing in an 18-hole tournament on Thursday (April 25) at Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sports Illustrated reported that Charlie has already attempted to qualify for the Open by competing in a tournament in February. His first attempt was not successful.

If he does well in the tournament, he will move on to another qualifying tournament that will take place in June. Only five of the 84 contenders are likely to make it.

Tiger was joined by Charlie and his daughter Sam on the course during a tournament back in December. The tournament sees golf pros teaming up with their children.

Charlie has competed with his dad multiple times in the past. This marked the first time that Sam joined the competition as her dad’s caddy.

Did you know that Tiger teamed up with an A-list musician for an unexpected project last year?