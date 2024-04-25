Tim McGraw Set List for 2024's 'Standing Room Only Tour' Revealed

Tim McGraw is currently on the road with his Standing Room Only Tour and he’ll be entertaining fans through June!

The 56-year-old country singer, who is touring with Carly Pearce, is performing a ton of hits every night and we have the set list available for you to peruse.

Before the tour started, Tim promised to perform his biggest hits along with songs from his latest album Standing Room Only and he’s definitely delivering the goods.

Tim will soon be visiting cities like Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Kansas City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. Make sure to check the concert listings to see if he’ll be in a town near you!

Head inside to check out the set list…

Keep scrolling to check out the full set list…

**This set list is representative of previous shows on the tour and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Truck Yeah

2. Southern Voice

3. All I Want Is a Life

4. Tiny Dancer (Elton John cover)

5. Just to See You Smile

6. Over and Over

7. Shotgun Rider

8. One Bad Habit

9. Watch the Wind Blow By

10. Something Like That

11. Where the Green Grass Grows

12. Standing Room Only

13. Red Ragtop

14. Highway Don’t Care

15. I Like It, I Love It

16. Felt Good on My Lips

17. Real Good Man

18. ENCORE: The Cowboy in Me

19. ENCORE: Humble and Kind

20. ENCORE: Live Like You Were Dying

