Who Is Drake Maye's Girlfriend? Meet Ann Michael Hudson!

Drake Maye is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, which kicks off tonight (April 25).

If you don’t know, the 21-year-old college athlete played quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels and is expected to be selected in the first few picks.

While many have followed Drake‘s college career quite closely, you may not realize he’s had a long term girlfriend and we’re getting to know her a little better!

Keep reading to find out more…

Ann Michael Hudson has reportedly been dating Drake since they were in high school, and she’s a student at UNC! Her LinkedIn profile says she’s majoring in Business Administration and she’s currently a junior at the college. She’s also minoring in double minoring in Entrepreneurship and Conflict Management. It’s unclear if she’ll be at the draft supporting Drake in person, but fans believe she’ll be supporting him!

She also comes from a big football family as her brother, Tad Hudson, is a Tar Heels freshman quarterback!

We’ve embedded some photos from Drake‘s Instagram of the pair.

Find out the current NFL draft order.