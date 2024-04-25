Zendaya Teases What's Next For Her Following 'Euphoria' Season 3 Delay

Zendaya opened up about her plans for the coming months amid news that Euphoria‘s third season has been delayed indefinitely.

In March, it was confirmed that the HBO show was not ready to return to production. Zendaya recently said that she doesn’t know if the show will ever get another season.

This opens up some time for the superstar, who is currently traveling the world promoting her new movie Challengers. What does this mean for her schedule? She touched on what’s next for her during a recent interview.

“I have no idea,” she admitted to ET when asked what the delay meant for her schedule. She continued, confirming that she was seemingly going to get a break.

“I think so! Typically, I always know that I’m doing something. Like I always know something’s coming. Right now, I’m just kind of in a free space and just trying to figure out what that is,” she said. “So maybe I’ll just hibernate. Just go away for a while.”

Talk about a well-deserved break! Before heading out to promote Challengers, Zendaya toured the world with her Dune: Part Two costars earlier this year.

Challengers hits theaters on April 26 – watch the latest trailer!