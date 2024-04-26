Adam Scott Provides Update on 'Severance' Season 2 Following Completion of Filming

Adam Scott is sharing new information about Severance season 2!

The 51-year-old actor stars as Mark Scout in the Apple TV+ series, which also includes Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Tramell Tillman in its cast.

In an interview published on Friday (April 26), Adam confirmed that filming has completed!

The star shared how he initially felt about the upcoming season’s scripts.

“My reaction was, ‘This is great,’” he told People. “I was thrilled and couldn’t wait to get there, and get the cameras rolling and film it.”

Adam also spoke about his time working alongside the new cast members and returning to set with director Ben Stiller.

“Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, great. Robby Benson, incredible,” he added. “One of Ben Stiller’s superpowers, I think, is casting and finding the right people for roles. He’s really, really good at it.”

Adam then commented on Severance season 2′s many production delays due to the 2023 writers and actors strikes. He explained how he and his castmates had to remain vigilant about the new material given the show’s popularity.

“We had to be careful about our emails and our conversations about the next season, and had to be super secretive about stuff, which is like… Jesus, just seven months ago, no one gave a s–t and we were just making the show,” Adam shared. “It was just a by product of something landing, was this surreal shift of the entire thing, having to take on this air of secrecy and security and stuff, which is really fun. It’s really fun that people care and that we have to keep secrets and stuff.”

