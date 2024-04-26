Angelina Jolie Hits Back at Brad Pitt's Request in Argument Over NDAs in Sale of Winery

Angelina Jolie is responding to Brad Pitt‘s latest request in their faceoff over the sale of Miraval, a winery that they shared joint ownership of in France while together.

The high-profile exes have been going back and forth over Angelina‘s attempt to sell off her share in the company for years now. There have been quite a few developments this month.

In legal documents, Angelina alleged that Brad refused to let her sell her shares without signing an “expansive” NDA. It was alleged that the agreement might prohibit her from discussing past incidents of abuse in the relationship.

Brad‘s team responded in court and accused Angelina of putting up a “smokescreen” to distract from the issue at hand. They also asked the actress to provide evidence of all of the NDAs that Angelina has signed and had others on her team sign.

Her team responded to the request.

Angelina‘s team called Brad‘s request “expensive,” “wasteful,” “unreasonable” and even “abusive” in the latest court documents obtained by Page Six.

“Pitt apparently intends to argue that, over the past two decades, Jolie had or at least considered other NDAs with other people and entities, about other matters not in any way connected with Pitt’s abuse,” her lawyers wrote. “He says he wants to argue that since Jolie considered and/or entered other NDAs over her lengthy career, his proposed NDA covering his spousal and child abuse couldn’t possibly have been the reason the deal collapsed.”

They continued, adding, “To effectuate this plan, Pitt now demands that Jolie review every contract she has ever considered or entered over the last two decades to see if any contained any form of NDA (both non-disparagement and non-disclosure).”

Aside from being time-consuming to compile, her team implied that sharing the documents would violate her privacy and the privacy of others.

“Forcing Jolie to spend the time and expense of gathering and producing all of this documentation is expensive, wasteful, and unreasonable — and the latest manifestation of Pitt’s abusive conduct toward Jolie. The Court should not allow it,” they argued.

They said that it was a sign of a larger problem, writing, “Pitt’s motion illustrates the harm and humiliation victims of domestic violence face in Court. Because Jolie dares to raise the issue as a defense in this case, Pitt seeks to dig up nearly two decades of contractual relationships to supposedly ‘impeach’ her reaction to Pitt’s attempt to cover up his abuse.”

“Pitt wants to argue that Jolie entered NDAs with others, so there was no harm in Pitt demanding an NDA to cover his abuse. But there is a fundamental and obvious difference: In none of those other NDAs was Pitt trying to silence abuse of his own family. The Court should not validate this dangerous argument. This case will be decided by evidence concerning Miraval and the dealings between Pitt and Jolie — not by Jolie’s dealings with third parties on topics having nothing to do with Miraval’s sale,” they said, ultimately adding, “Pitt’s motion should be denied.”

Angelina and Brad will have a hearing over the faceoff on May 16, but they are unlikely to have a trial this year.

Speaking of the couple, you might be surprised by some of the actors that were considered for their roles in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the movie that famously introduced them. Brad could have shared the screen in the action movie with another ex.