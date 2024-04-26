Anne Hathaway Reveals What She Aimed to Achieve With Steamy Scenes in 'The Idea of You'

Anne Hathaway opened up about what she hoped to achieve with the intimate love scenes in her new movie The Idea of You.

The 41-year-old actress stars in the romance alongside Nicholas Galitzine. During a recent interview, she and director Michael Showalter were asked if there were conversations about “how explicit” the love scenes would be.

She replied by revealing what became the “North Star” to their onset love scenes.

Speaking to Variety, Anne explained how she looked to Robinne Lee‘s novel that inspired the movie for inspiration.

“Intimate acts! In the book, Robinne describes intimate acts with the most unbelievable energy. In their first physical sexual connection, Hayes brings Solène to orgasm while [she is fully] clothed,” she recalled. “That became our North Star in terms of expressing cinematic sex in a way that makes it about her pleasure, while also making the point that a huge part of pleasure is giving someone else pleasure.”

The Idea of You premieres on Prime Video on May 2.

