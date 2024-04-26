Ashlyn Harris Congratulates Girlfriend Sophia Bush for Coming Out as Queer

Sophia Bush is getting some love from her girlfriend Ashlyn Harris.

In a new cover story with Glamour, the 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress officially came out as queer and confirmed her relationship with the 38-year-old soccer star.

After the cover story was released, Ashlyn took to her Instagram Story to send Sophia some love.

Keep reading to find out more…“Proud of you, babe,” Ashlyn wrote over an image of Sophia‘s Glamour cover.

It was revealed in October 2023 that Sophia and Ashlyn were dating following their respective divorces. Since then, the two have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

In her new interview, Sophia shared new details about her split from husband Grant Hughes and how her romance with Ashlyn started.