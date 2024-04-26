'Avengers' Directors Discuss Iron Man's Future After Robert Downey Jr. Said He'd 'Happily' Return

Robert Downey Jr. might be willing to suit up again as Iron Man in another Avengers movie. However, two Marvel directors are not so sure about that.

Despite dying onscreen in 2019′s Avengers: Endgame, Robert recently expressed interest in returning to the franchise, saying, “It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me.”

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who oversaw Iron Man’s death in Endgame, had their own thoughts about a rebirth.

“I don’t know how they would do it,” Anthony told GamesRadar+. He continued with a laugh, saying, “I don’t know what the road to that would be.”

Joe stressed that they “closed that book” with Endgame, adding, “So it would be up to them to figure out how to reopen it.”

