Billy Porter Won't Attend Met Gala 2024, Reveals Reason Why

Billy Porter is joining the list of celebs who will NOT be in attendance at the upcoming 2024 Met Gala!

The 54-year-old entertainer has revealed he won’t be making it this year and he has a very special and important reason as to why.

Billy was last in attendance at the 2019 Met Gala, where he went all out for that year’s theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion. Check out all the pics here!

Keep reading to find out more…

While attending the Time100 Gala on Thursday (April 25), Billy shared why he won’t be going to fashion’s biggest night this year.

“I just lost my mom,” he told E! News. “I have to take care of myself, so I’m doing that. And that means not going to the party sometimes.”

The actor and singer added that “daddy’s tired,” and “I can’t do everything.”

The 2024 Met Gala is a little more than a week away, taking place on Monday, May 6th in New York City.

If you missed it, find out what the theme is and who the celebrity co-chairs are!

Here’s a list of who else won’t be attending the Met Gala next month…

This summer, Billy is also hitting road to headline San Francisco Pride and Nashville Pride, among other performances!

“I am on the tour circuit right now,” he shared with E!, “doing lots of prides and music festivals, going on tour of the U.K. So, I’m slowly trying to build that part of my audience.”