Bowen Yang & Lily Gladstone to Star in Remake of Ang Lee's Rom-Com 'The Wedding Banquet'

Bowen Yang and Lily Gladstone are teaming up for a new movie!

The 33-year-old Saturday Night Live star and the 37-year-old Oscar-nominated actress will be starring in a remake of Ang Lee‘s 1993 rom-com The Wedding Banquet directed by Andrew Ahn.

Here’s the synopsis for the new movie: “When Min’s boyfriend Chris rejects his spontaneous marriage proposal, he convinces his best friend Angela to marry him instead, paying for her partner Liz’s IVF treatments in exchange for his green card. Their plans for a subtle city hall elopement are turned upside down when Min’s grandmother makes a surprise trip from Seoul to throw them an extravagant Korean wedding banquet,” according to EW.

Keep reading to find out more…Kelly Marie Tran, Yuh-jung Youn, and Joan Chen will also be starring in the movie.

Ang Lee‘s original film followed a gay Taiwanese man (Winston Chao) who marries a struggling artist (May Chin), who is desperate for her green card, to prevent his parents from finding out he’s gay.

In a statement, Ang shared his excitement for the remake.

“It warms my heart to see how my film from so many years ago has inspired a new generation to reimagine a new and different version,” Ang shared. “I look forward to seeing what Andrew Ahn and his wonderful cast create.”

It was also recently announced that Bowen will be starring alongside Bill Hader and Quinta Brunson in another new movie!