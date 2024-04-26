CBS Cancels 'NCIS: Hawai'i' After Renewing 2 'NCIS' Shows & Ordering Another

NCIS: Hawai’i is coming to a close after three seasons on CBS.

On Friday (April 26), it was revealed that the network had decided the show’s fate just a few days before what is now its grand finale airs on May 6.

The news comes after CBS renewed several other NCIS shows and ordered another in the franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the news about the cancellation.

Earlier this month CBS renewed the original NCIS series for a 22nd season. NCIS: Sydney was renewed for a second season back in March. They are aiming to introduce a new show called NCIS: Origins for the 2024-2025 season. It will be a prequel series that highlights Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a role made popular by Mark Harmon. Austin Stowell will bring a younger version of the character to life.

With the news about Hawai’i, THR noted that this is now the shortest-running NCIS show to get cancelled. It is also one of the most popular shows to get the boot at CBS this season.

