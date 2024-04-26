Ciara Reveals How Much She Weighs & How Much Weight She Wants to Lose After Welcoming Her Fourth Child

Ciara is opening up about her weight four months after giving birth to her fourth child.

The 38-year-old hitmaker welcomed her third child with husband Russell Wilson in December. She previously welcomed a child with rapper Future.

In posts on Instagram over the last few weeks, Ciara has hinted at how much weight she wants to lose. On Thursday (April 25), she shared a photo of her scale and revealed what she weighed at the moment.

Keep reading to find out more…

Earlier this month, Ciara shared a photo of herself at the gym. In the caption, she alluded to her busy schedule and lofty goals as she balanced everything with motherhood.

“Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses,” she wrote. “Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you!”

In her most recent photo dump she included a picture that she took of her scale. It revealed that she currently weighed 181.4 pounds.

It’s not exactly clear how far along on her journey she is, but we wish her well!

Do you know what Ciara did just a few days before giving birth?