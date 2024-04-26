'Down Bad' Lyrics: Taylor Swift Reveals What the Song Is About, Talks Alien Metaphor

Trying to figure out what Taylor Swift‘s song “Down Bad” is about? Well she’s publicly spoken out to reveal some details already!

The song is track four on her new album The Tortured Poets Department and fans have been trying to figure out who the song is about.

Well, Taylor has hinted at some clues!

Keep reading to find out more…

In an interview with iHeartRadio, Taylor revealed that the song has an alien abduction metaphor.

“The metaphor in ‘Down Bad’ is that I was comparing sort of the idea of being love bombed,” Taylor said. “Where someone…rocks your world and dazzles you and then just kind of abandons you….This girl is abducted by aliens but she wanted to stay with them…And then when they drop her back off in her hometown, she’s like, ‘Wait, no, where are you going? I liked it there! It was weird but it was cool. Come back!’ And so…the girl in the character in the song felt like, ‘I’ve just been exposed to a whole different galaxy and universe and didn’t know it was possible, how could you just put me back where I was before?’”

Some fans are connecting dots to Matty Healy.

Read more about all of the songs on the new album!

Listen to the song below and download the album now on iTunes or Amazon Music.

Read the lyrics below!

Disclaimer: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.