Florence Welch Explains Meaning Behind Her & Taylor Swift's New Song 'Florida!!!'

Florence Welch is offering some insight into her new song with Taylor Swift, “Florida!!!”

The track appears on Taylor‘s 11th album The Tortured Poets Department. “Florida!!!” is Florence & The Machine‘s first collaboration with Taylor.

In a recent interview, Florence shared her thoughts on fans’ response to the song.

“I almost didn’t think of the scale of it,” she told Vogue. “There’s the sort of bigness of [Taylor Swift the phenomenon], and then there’s the Taylor I spend time with in the studio, who is just the sweetest and most down to earth.”

On writing and recording “Florida!!!” with the hitmaker, Florence expressed her enthusiasm for the chance to work with Taylor.

“We had such a fun time. And then when it came out I was like, ‘Oh, s–t!’” she shared.

Florence also described the narrative that inspired “Florida!!!”

“I think I was coming up with this idea of what happens when your life doesn’t fit or the choices you’ve made catch up to you and you’re surrounded by these harsh consequences and judgment and circumstances did not lead you to where you thought you would be? And you just want to escape from everything you’ve ever known. Is there a place you could go?” she explained.

Florence continued, “People have these crimes that they commit; where do they immediately skip town and go to? They go to Florida. They try to reinvent themselves, have a new identity, blend in. I think when you go through a heartbreak, there’s a part of you that thinks, ‘I want a new name. I want a new life. I don’t want anyone to know where I’ve been or know me at all.’ And so that was the jumping off point behind where would you go to reinvent yourself and blend in? Florida!”

