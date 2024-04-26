'Good Luck Babe' Lyrics: Chappell Roan Explains Meaning of Her New Hit Song

Chappell Roan is one of the biggest stars on the rise and her new song “Good Luck, Babe” is gaining a ton of traction on the charts right now.

The 26-year-old singer recently wrapped her opening gig for Olivia Rodrigo‘s Guts Tour and performed at Coachella. Her other big songs include “Pink Pony Club” and “Red Wine Supernova.”

In a recent interview, Chappell talked about the meaning behind her new single.

Chappell told Rolling Stone that “Good Luck, Babe!” is “about wishing good luck to someone who is denying fate.”

She sings in the chorus, “You can kiss a hundred boys in bars / Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling / You can say it’s just the way you are / Make a new excuse, another stupid reason / Good luck, babe.”

Chappell appears to be singing about dating a woman who hasn’t come to terms with her sexuality yet.

“I was just wanting to write a big anthemic pop song,” she says. “The song was a bitch to write.”

She added, “I knew exactly what I wanted. I wrote it in three minutes. I felt so much anger. I was so upset. It all came out and I didn’t add anything when I wrote it all done. It was a perfect storm.”

You can download Chappell‘s music right now on iTunes or Amazon. Stream the song below from YouTube.

Read the lyrics below!

